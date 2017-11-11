A month before Alabama's special election, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore abruptly faced lurid allegations on Thursday of sexual misconduct with minors decades ago. An immediate backlash from party leaders demanded Moore get out of the race if the accusations prove true.

The instant fallout followed a Washington Post report in which an Alabama woman said Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Three other women interviewed by the Post said Moore, now 70, approached them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s. All four women spoke on the record to the Post.

The Moore campaign denied the report as "the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation."

"I believe you and I have a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values," More wrote. "I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight!"

Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court justice, has made his name in Republican politics through his public devotion to hardline Christian conservative positions.

He was twice removed from his Supreme Court position, once for disobeying a federal court order to remove a 5,200 pound granite Ten Commandments monument from the lobby of the state judicial building, and later for urging state probate judges to defy the US Supreme Court decision that legalised gay marriage.

Moore's name cannot be removed from the ballot before the December 12 special election even if he withdraws from the race, according to John Bennett, a spokesman for the Alabama secretary of state.

The Alabama special election is to fill the vacancy created when Trump tapped Senator Jeff Sessions to serve as the US attorney general.

The White House had an immediate comment. But on the ground in Alabama, some Republicans were willing to downplay the allegations.

"Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus," Alabama state Auditor Jim Ziegler told The Washington Examiner.

The Post reported that Moore, then 32, first approached 14-year-old Leigh Corfman in early 1979 outside a courtroom in Etowah county, Alabama. After phone calls and meetings, he drove her to his home some days later and kissed her, the Post quotes Corfman as saying. On a second visit, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes except for his underwear before touching her over her bra and underpants, Corfman told the Post. He also guided her hand to touch him over his underwear, she said.

"I wanted it over with – I wanted out," she told the Post. "Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over."

In Washington at least, few Republicans came to Moore's defence in the hours after the report was published.

"The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying," said Arizona Senator John McCain. "

Alabama law lists the legal age of consent as 16.

