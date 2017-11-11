Papua New Guinea (PNG) authorities destroyed makeshift shelters and removed water stores in Australia's now-shuttered offshore detention centre on Friday, just hours ahead of a deadline for the inmates to leave or be forced out, detainees said.

The Manus Island immigration centre detained asylum-seekers who tried to reach Australia by boat under Canberra's tough immigration policy. The centre was ruled unconstitutional by PNG's Supreme Court and closed on October 31 with some 600 men refusing to leave.

When Australia shut Manus centre, it gave the inmates options to settle in PNG or go back to the countries they fled, but not to Australia.

Though the numbers dwindled slightly, the men continue to barricade themselves in the centre despite water and electricity being cut off, citing well-founded fears of a hostile reception from locals.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports the latest on the story.

Behrouz Boochani, an Iranian refugee in Manus, tweeted on Friday that shelters were torn down, and bins the inmates had been using to collect rainwater had been destroyed.

"Police and immigration destroyed our shelters. Inside the rooms is very hot without power for fans. We built these shelters to provide shade & cover from tropical sun & rain," he wrote.

Boochani said authorities on Thursday had also removed security fences around the centre.

Footage released Friday by Australian advocacy group GetUp showed the men enduring deteriorating conditions, with detainees sleeping on tables outside shipping containers to escape the heat, as well as blocked toilets and makeshift wells dug to store water.

"Death or serious illness is inevitable in coming days," GetUp human rights co-director Shen Narayanasamy, who visited the camp, said in a statement.

"These men are sick, thirsty and hungry. The conditions are appalling and it's obvious you wouldn't choose to stay here if you thought you could be safer elsewhere."

Call for compliance

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday called on the refugees to "comply with the lawful requests and requirements of the PNG authorities" and stressed they would not be taken to his country.