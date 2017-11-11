CULTURE
Mosul comes alive with sound of music after the fall of Daesh
Music was strictly forbidden during the militant group's reign in Iraq’s Mosul. But the city is slowly finding a new rhythm after months of battle ended with Daesh no longer in charge.
A musical instrument shop seen in east Mosul, Iraq. October 10, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 11, 2017

Daesh forcefully took over Iraq's second largest city, Mosul, three years ago and declared its so-called caliphate from Al Nuri mosque.

After the militants seized the city, one of their first moves was to banish music. 

Locals would have to hide their music instruments or else face death or torture at the hands of Daesh members.

“We couldn't work; once they opened fire on me and I got shot on my shoulder in the market,” Gazi Salim, an Iraqi musician, said.

More than three months have passed since Daesh was pushed out of Mosul and music shops are slowly reopening. 

Music in Mosul is coming back to life.  

TRT World’sChelsea Carter reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
