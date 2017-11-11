The United States government is becoming increasingly isolated on climate change.

After Syria announced on Tuesday that it intended to join the 2015 Paris agreement for slowing climate change, the US became the only country in the world opposed to the pact.

President Donald Trump officially announced his country's withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate pact where nations set their own goals to reduce the emissions of heat-trapping gases, but because of legal technicalities, the US can’t get out until November 2020.

Trump, who doubts mainstream scientific findings that global warming is primarily caused by man-made greenhouse gases, said in June he will promote the US coal and oil industries.

But scientists warn that if the US remains out of the Paris accord and tries to dismantle former US president Barack Obama’s initiatives to curb emissions, the Earth will warm by an additional one or two tenths of a degree.

And it will have dramatic impacts on ecosystems and even day-to-day life for people.

All of these new developments throw Trump's actions on the issue into further doubt.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan is in the New England region of the US to see how climate change is taking its toll on local communities and their livelihoods.