Just when things were starting to look up for Lebanon's economy, a new political crisis is threatening to send it crashing down again.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's shocking resignation is threatening to unravel the first steps in years toward injecting some cash and confidence in Lebanon's anaemic and unequal economy.

Lebanon has long been buffeted by blows of a great power game between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

But its economy sputtered on under a tacit understanding between the regional heavyweights and their local proxies that left Lebanon on the sidelines of that contest.

That may have changed Saturday when the Saudi-aligned Hariri announced his resignation in a televised statement from the kingdom's capital, Riyadh, saying Hezbollah, Iran's proxy in Lebanon, had taken the country hostage.

It was an unexpected announcement from the premier, who had formed a coalition government with the militant group less than one year ago.

The move and exceptionally strong statements by the Saudis against Iran that followed have deepened the mystery about Hariri's fate and led to rumours that he is being held in the kingdom against his will, despite his denials.

Since then, the news has only gotten worse.

Saudi Arabia, which feels it has been humiliated by Hezbollah's expanding influence in Syria and Iraq, says it will not accept the party as a participant in any government in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE all ordered their citizens out of Lebanon this week, and the Lebanese are wondering and worried about what's to come.