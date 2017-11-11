Israel shot down a "Syrian spy drone" over the Golan Heights on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

The drone was downed with a Patriot interceptor missile over the Golan demilitarised zone that has separated Israeli and Syrian forces since the ceasefire deal that followed their 1973 war.

The military initially said the UAV was Russian-manufactured but offered no evidence.

A military source later said it was unclear whether the UAV was indeed Russian-made.

"It was a reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) and not an attack UAV and we are checking whether there is any connection to Iran and Hezbollah," military spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, said.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel viewed the incident gravely and would respond to any provocation.

"We hold the Syrian regime responsible for any firing or breach of sovereignty and call on it to hold back all players active in its territory," Lieberman said in a statement.