POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Tearful Neymar denies problems at PSG
”I don’t have any problems at PSG, the only thing that bothers me is the pressure from the media. I‘m a guy who likes to win, I like winning titles and that’s why I came to PSG."
Tearful Neymar denies problems at PSG
Champions League - Paris St Germain vs R.S.C. Anderlecht - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 31, 2017 Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar celebrates REUTERS / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 11, 2017

Brazil forward Neymar denied he had problems with his team mates at his club Paris St Germain and was moved to tears after being given the backing of his national team coach Tite on Friday.

After helping Brazil beat Japan 3-1 in a friendly, Neymar refuted suggestions that he regretted moving to the French club.

“I don’t like whispers and stories so it’s better that you hear it from the horses mouth,” he told reporters after scoring one penalty and missing another during the game in Lille.

”I don’t have any problems at PSG, the only thing that bothers me is the pressure from the media. I‘m a guy who likes to win, I like winning titles and that’s why I came to PSG.

”I‘m very happy, I‘m motivated. They are inventing stories which aren’t true, I don’t have any problems with (forward) Edinson Cavani or with my coach (Unai Emery).

“I came to help and to be happy, I didn’t come to upset anyone or cause trouble.”

RECOMMENDED

Tite backed Neymar and denied suggestions that he also had a troubled relationship with the player.

“I keep hearing that Tite has problems with Neymar and I am tired of hearing that... we are tired of it,” he said.

”I know that if he did have problems, then he would have the decency and the good character to talk about them in the dressing room.

“I can talk about Neymar’s temperament, his good nature and his big heart.”

Neymar was clearly moved by those words and left after being given a pat on the head by his coach.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
Diallo gives Ivory Coast first AFCON 2025 win as Cameroon end matchday 1 with victory over Gabon
Trump-backed candidate Asfura wins Honduras presidential election
DOJ uncovers more than 1 million additional documents in Epstein review
Hamas rejects blame for Rafah blast, calls on Israel to honour ceasefire
Mosque blast in Nigeria's Maiduguri kills multiple people: security source
Several countries slam Israel's approval of new Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Palestinian cinema icon Mohammed Bakri dies at 72
Brazil's jailed ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalised before surgery
Israel to invest $110B in arms industry to cut reliance on US, allies
Türkiye-Syria trade: Turkish exports hit $3B after 54% rise this year
Algeria criminalises French colonialism, demands reparation
UN experts denounce US blockade on Venezuela as 'illegal'
Iran rejects inspections of bombed nuclear sites until IAEA sets 'post-war conditions'
Erdogan slams Israel's aid blockade, reaffirms Türkiye's Gaza stance