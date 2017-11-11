Brazil forward Neymar denied he had problems with his team mates at his club Paris St Germain and was moved to tears after being given the backing of his national team coach Tite on Friday.

After helping Brazil beat Japan 3-1 in a friendly, Neymar refuted suggestions that he regretted moving to the French club.

“I don’t like whispers and stories so it’s better that you hear it from the horses mouth,” he told reporters after scoring one penalty and missing another during the game in Lille.

”I don’t have any problems at PSG, the only thing that bothers me is the pressure from the media. I‘m a guy who likes to win, I like winning titles and that’s why I came to PSG.

”I‘m very happy, I‘m motivated. They are inventing stories which aren’t true, I don’t have any problems with (forward) Edinson Cavani or with my coach (Unai Emery).

“I came to help and to be happy, I didn’t come to upset anyone or cause trouble.”