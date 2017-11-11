Hope Solo told a Portuguese newspaper that former FIFA President Sepp Blatter sexually assaulted her at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony in 2013.

In an interview published on Friday in the newspaper Expresso, Solo said Blatter grabbed her rear end shortly before the two appeared onstage at the annual soccer awards event.

A representative for Solo confirmed on Friday that the report was accurate and said the former goalkeeper for the US women's national team had no further comment on the matter.

The embattled former head of soccer's governing body told the Guardian newspaper: "This allegation is ridiculous."

Solo has been dogged by a number of off-the-field controversies.

Notably, a domestic violence case stemming from a 2014 altercation at a family member's home in Washington state.

Solo anchored the US team in goal during its 2015 Women's World Cup championship run, allowing just three goals in seven games with five shutouts during the tournament.

For her career, Solo has made 202 total appearances with the national team, with 153 wins and an international-record 102 shutouts.

Solo's tenure with the national team ended following last year's Olympics in Brazil, when the Americans were ousted by Sweden in the quarterfinals.