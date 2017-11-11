Iraqi forces launched an offensive on Saturday to capture Rawa, the last remaining town under Daesh control, leaving the group's self-proclaimed caliphate on the verge of complete defeat.

The capture of the town would mark the end of the militant group's era of territorial rule over a so-called caliphate that it proclaimed in 2014 across vast swathes of Iraq and Syria.

Syrian regime forces declared victory over Daesh on Thursday, after seizing the last substantial town on the border with Iraq.

The regime and its allies were still fighting Daesh militants in desert areas near Albu Kamal, the last town the group had held in Syria.