WORLD
3 MIN READ
Abe hails 'fresh start' to Japan-China ties
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Vietnamese resort city of Danang.
Abe hails 'fresh start' to Japan-China ties
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 11, 2017

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed a "fresh start" to the relationship between the countries after a meeting that saw them agree to work more closely on North Korea.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Vietnamese resort city of Danang.

Ties between China and Japan, the world's second- and third-largest economies, have been plagued by a long-running territorial dispute over a cluster of East China Sea islets.

"At the end of the meeting, President Xi said this is a meeting that marks a fresh start of relations between Japan and China. I totally feel the same way," Abe told reporters.

Abe said he has proposed visiting China at an appropriate time, which would then be followed by a Xi visit to Japan.

RECOMMENDED

At the meeting, the two countries agreed to deepen their cooperation on North Korea and to hold a trilateral summit with South Korea at the earliest possible date.

"With the North Korea situation at an important phase, the role China ought to play is very big," Abe said.

China and Japan have also agreed to accelerate talks for an early implementation of a communication mechanism between their military forces, Abe said. He also proposed that Japan and China cooperate in doing business in third countries.

China's statement about the meeting, released by the official Xinhua news agency, cited Xi as telling Abe that stable relations were in both sides' interests, and that they must make unremitting efforts to continue improving ties.

The two countries "must take constructive steps to appropriately manage and control disputes that exist between the two countries," Xi added. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
Diallo gives Ivory Coast first AFCON 2025 win as Cameroon end matchday 1 with victory over Gabon
Trump-backed candidate Asfura wins Honduras presidential election
DOJ uncovers more than 1 million additional documents in Epstein review
Hamas rejects blame for Rafah blast, calls on Israel to honour ceasefire
Mosque blast in Nigeria's Maiduguri kills multiple people: security source
Several countries slam Israel's approval of new Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Palestinian cinema icon Mohammed Bakri dies at 72
Brazil's jailed ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalised before surgery
Israel to invest $110B in arms industry to cut reliance on US, allies
Türkiye-Syria trade: Turkish exports hit $3B after 54% rise this year
Algeria criminalises French colonialism, demands reparation
UN experts denounce US blockade on Venezuela as 'illegal'
Iran rejects inspections of bombed nuclear sites until IAEA sets 'post-war conditions'
Erdogan slams Israel's aid blockade, reaffirms Türkiye's Gaza stance