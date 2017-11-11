Fascists and other far-right extremists assembled in Warsaw on Saturday for a march that has become one of the largest gatherings in Europe for increasingly emboldened white supremacists.

The far-right march was one of many events marking Poland's rebirth as a nation in 1918 after being wiped off the map for 123 years. Earlier in the day, President Andrzej Duda presided over state ceremonies also attended by EU president Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister.

But the march has become the largest Independence Day event in recent years, overshadowing official state observances and other patriotic events.

Extremists from Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia and elsewhere joined Polish nationalists in a public display of xenophobic and white supremacist views since the event began on a much smaller scale in 2009.

Some participants carried banners reading, "White Europe of brotherly nations." A participant who was interviewed on state television station TVP said he was taking part "to remove Jewry from power."

TRT World speaks to Matthew Day in Warsaw.

“We Want God”

The slogan for this year’s event is “We Want God” - words from an old religious Polish song that President Donald Trump quoted in July while visiting Warsaw. Trump praised Poland for what he described as the country’s defence of Western civilisation.

Rafal Pankowski, head of the anti-extremist association Never Again, says that despite the reference to God, the march shouldn’t be viewed as inspired by religious beliefs. Far-right “neo-pagans” plan to take part along with Roman Catholic groups.

“We know that Donald Trump is not the most religious man, and I think that most of the organisers are not very religious, either,” Pankowski, a sociologist, said. “But they use Christianity as a kind of identity marker, which is mostly about being anti-Islam now.”

Speakers also spoke of standing against liberals and defending Christian values.