Asia-Pacific leaders agreed on Saturday to address "unfair trade practices" and "market distorting subsidies" in a statement that bore the imprint of US President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape the global trade landscape.

The summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries in Vietnam has put on show the contrasting vision of Trump's "America First" policy with the traditional consensus favouring multinational deals that China now seeks to champion.

On the sidelines of the APEC summit, 11 countries kept alive a Trans Pacific trade deal whose future has been in doubt since Trump withdrew from it early this year in the name of protecting American jobs.

A joint statement issued by the 21 APEC countries contrasted sharply with the group's communique from last year.

"We will work together to make trade more inclusive, support improved market access opportunities, and address unfair trade practices," the statement read. "We urgently call for the removal of market-distorting subsidies and other types of support by governments and related entities."

The comments echoed Trump's own themes in an address in the resort city of Danang.

So did a mention of the importance of bilateral trade deals alongside bigger agreements and a call to improve the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The 2016 statement was not critical of the WTO.

Trump says that the United States has lost out because other countries do not play by the rules, using state subsidies and measures that distort trade to the extent that Asian countries have built huge trade surpluses - China's the biggest of all.

Earlier in the week, trade and foreign ministers wrangled over the language to be used in APEC statements. Officials said the 20 other countries had been pitted against a US push to change the traditional wording.

Those countries still managed to ensure references to pushing for free trade and fighting protectionism - core reasons for APEC's founding in 1989 - made it into the final statement.