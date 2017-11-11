Hundreds of thousands of Catalan independence supporters clogged one of Barcelona's main avenues on Saturday to demand the release of separatist leaders held in prison for their roles in the region's banned drive to split from Spain.

The Spanish High Court has jailed eight former Catalan government members, along with the leaders of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Omnium Cultural, while investigations continue.

Catalonia's two main grassroots independence groups called the march, under the slogan "Freedom for the political prisoners," after their leaders were remanded in custody on charges of sedition last month.

"I hope your affection reaches the families and friends of the victims of this cruel sentence," Omnium's deputy head, Marcel Macri, told the crowd.

Barcelona police said about 750,000 people had attended and many had come from across Catalonia. They carried photos with the faces of those in prison and waved the red-and-yellow striped Catalan independence flag.

TRT World spoke to journalist Alba Sanchez who attended the protests in Barcelona.

The protest is seen as a test of how the independence movement's support has fared since the Catalan government declared independence on October 27, prompting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to fire its members, dissolve the regional parliament and call new elections for December.

Wearing yellow ribbons on their lapels to signify support, they filled the length of the Avenue Marina that runs from the beach to Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia church, while the jailed leaders' families made speeches.

"Look at all the people here," said 63-year-old Pep Morales. "The independence movement is still going strong."

Pepita Sole, a 61-year-old pensioner in the crowd on Saturday, said she understood the October 27 declaration was symbolic but now wanted the real thing.