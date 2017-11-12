President Donald Trump said he believed President Vladimir Putin when he denied accusations Russia meddled in last year's US election despite US intelligence agencies' conclusion of Russian interference.

Trump made the comment after he and Putin met briefly at a summit in Vietnam on Saturday and agreed on a joint statement supporting a political solution for Syria, now in its seventh year of civil war.

It was their first encounter since July and came during a low in US-Russia relations and at a timeTrump is haunted by an investigation into accusations that Putin influenced the election that brought him to the White House.

Putin reiterated the denials of interference, Trump said.

"Every time he sees me he says 'I didn’t do that,' and I really believe that, when he tells me that, he means it," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the resort of Da Nang.

"I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country," Trump said.

Trump, who has called allegations of campaign collusion with Moscow a hoax, has faced questions from Democrats about the matter since he took office.

A special counsel, Robert Mueller, is conducting a probe that has led to charges against Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates.

US intelligence agencies have also concluded Russians interfered to tip the election in Trump's favour through hacking and releasing emails to embarrass Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and spreading social media propaganda.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling.

Trump and Putin chatted as they walked together for the “family photograph” at the APEC Summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Vietnam.

"We did it very quickly, we seem to have a very good feeling for each other, a good relationship considering we don't know each other well." Trump told reporters.

Talking after their meeting, Putin described Trump as "a well-mannered person and comfortable to deal with".

"We know each other little, but the US president is highly civil in his behaviour, friendly. We have a normal dialogue but unfortunately little time," he said.

Scheduling and unspecified protocol issues were to blame for the fact that a mooted sit-down meeting did not happen in Da Nang, he said.

Trump said they had two or three very short conversations.

Television pictures showed the two leaders talking amicably as they walked to the position where the traditional group photograph was being taken in the resort city of Da Nang.

Earlier pictures from the meeting showed Trump walking up to Putin as he sat at the summit table and patting him on the back.