German-Syrian artist showcases Aleppo monument in Berlin
German-Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni opens his artwork ‘Monument’ in Berlin which refers to the current situation in Syria.
Syrian-German artist Manaf Halbouni poses on November 10, 2017 in front of his installation entitled 'Monument,' consisting of three buses positioned vertically and displayed in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

A Syrian-born artist has upended three buses next to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, an installation meant to evoke the suffering of civilians in Syria.

Manaf Halbouni's Monument mirrors a barrier made of buses that was placed on a street in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo to protect residents from sniper fire.

Halbouni's work was set up earlier this year outside the Frauenkirche church in Dresden, a symbol of that city's rebirth following its destruction in World War II. It drew criticism from far-right groups.

Halbouni said on Friday the symbolism of the work is "just as strong" in Berlin. He added: "I think it's very important for the discussion to be resumed, particularly in the capital."

TRT World'sIra Spitzer has more on the story.

