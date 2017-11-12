France were given a reminder of how far they still are from a maiden World Cup title when they were humbled 38-18 in Paris by New Zealand in the first test of their autumn series on Saturday.

The All Blacks scored five tries – through Dane Coles, Waisake Naholo, who touched down twice, Ryan Crotty and Sam Cane – with flyhalf Beauden Barrett adding the rest with his boot for the visitors' 11th consecutive win against France.

Les Bleus, who suffered a string of injury withdrawals, responded with a try by Teddy Thomas, a penalty try and a couple of penalties by Anthony Belleau.

France put on a solid display in the second half but they could not make up the deficit left by their dismal first-half performance.

The New Zealand centres did a great job early on, putting the French defence under pressure.

It took the visitors eight minutes to score a try as hooker Coles touched down after a five-metre scrum, with Barrett adding the extras.

The hosts struggled to get past the halfway line and the All Blacks made it look easy with their second try through Naholo on the right wing.

France reduced the arrears when Thomas dived over at the end of a free-flowing move down their own right flank.