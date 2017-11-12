Lebanon's president called on Saudi Arabia on Saturday to clarify the reasons preventing Prime Minister Saad al Hariri returning to Beirut, his office said.

Hariri's shock resignation during a trip to Riyadh last week plunged Lebanon into crisis, thrusting the small Arab country back to the forefront of regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He has been in Saudi Arabia ever since.

Lebanese authorities believe Hariri is being held by Saudi Arabia, from where he quit in a broadcast last week, two top Lebanese government officials, a senior politician close to Hariri and a fourth source have said.

"Lebanon does not accept its prime minister being in a situation at odds with international treaties and the standard rules in relations between states," President Michel Aoun said.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese faction Hezbollah, on Friday said Saudi Arabia's detention of Hariri was an insult to all Lebanese and he must return to Lebanon.

"It is clear that Saudi Arabia and Saudi officials have declared war on Lebanon and on Hezbollah in Lebanon," he said.

His comments mirrored an accusation by Riyadh on Monday that Lebanon and Hezbollah had declared war on the conservative Gulf Arab kingdom.

Envoy informed

President Aoun also told Saudi Arabia's envoy to Lebanon on Friday that Hariri must return to the country, Lebanese media reported.