The Turkish Embassy in Washington on Saturday denied allegations that Turkey would use unlawful ways of extraditing Fetullah Gulen, the US based-leader of the FETO terror group.

"All allegations that Turkey would resort to means external to the rule of law for Gulen's extradition are utterly false, ludicrous and groundless," according to a statement released by the embassy.

Fetullah Gulen's organisation, which Turkey calls the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation or FETO, is accused of orchestrating last year's failed coup in Turkey in which more than 240 people were killed and over 2,200 wounded.

Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, denies any involvement.

The perpetrators of the terrorist attack on Turkish democracy also tried to assassinate the Turkish President, bombed the Turkish parliament, civilians as well as numerous governmental buildings, the Turkish Embassy noted.

"The fact that Fetullah Gulen, who is the mastermind behind all these crimes, continues to find refuge in the United States remains, perplexing and deeply frustrating for the Turkish people," it emphasized.