Gulen kidnap allegations "ludicrous" says Turkish mission in US
"All allegations that Turkey would resort to means external to the rule of law for Gulen's extradition are utterly false, ludicrous and groundless," says a statement released by the The Turkish Embassy in Washington
Gulen kidnap allegations "ludicrous" says Turkish mission in US
Turkish mission in Washington slams alleged kidnapping plot on Saturday, November 12, 2017. (Photo AA) / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

The Turkish Embassy in Washington on Saturday denied allegations that Turkey would use unlawful ways of extraditing Fetullah Gulen, the US based-leader of the FETO terror group.

"All allegations that Turkey would resort to means external to the rule of law for Gulen's extradition are utterly false, ludicrous and groundless," according to a statement released by the embassy.

Fetullah Gulen's organisation, which Turkey calls the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation or FETO, is accused of orchestrating last year's failed coup in Turkey in which more than 240 people were killed and over 2,200 wounded. 

Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, denies any involvement.

The perpetrators of the terrorist attack on Turkish democracy also tried to assassinate the Turkish President, bombed the Turkish parliament, civilians as well as numerous governmental buildings, the Turkish Embassy noted.

"The fact that Fetullah Gulen, who is the mastermind behind all these crimes, continues to find refuge in the United States remains, perplexing and deeply frustrating for the Turkish people," it emphasized.

The statement added that the Turkish government and its people want the immediate extradition of Gulen from the US to Turkey, so he can stand trial.

The statement came after a story in the Wall Street Journal claimed investigators working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller on the Russia investigation discovered that the former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn met with Turkish representatives twice last year.

According to the story, the latest meeting with Turkish officials took place last December, where Flynn and his son Michael Flynn Jr were offered $15 million to kidnap Gulen from his multimillion-dollar complex in Pennsylvania.

Describing the allegations as "outrageous" and "false", Robert Kelner, Flynn's top attorney on Friday also condemned the media report saying they had tried to avoid responding to every allegation and rumor taking place against his client but they are making an exception this time.

SOURCE:AA
