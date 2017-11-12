POLITICS
2 MIN READ
World's last male northern white rhino faces poaching threat
The 44-year-old rhino, Sudan, and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally because of issues that include old age, casting the fate of the species even more into doubt.
World's last male northern white rhino faces poaching threat
Wildlife ranger Zachariah Mutai takes care of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. July 28, 2017 / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

Kenya is home to the world's last remaining northern white rhino, Sudan. 

But at 44 years old, it is feared he won't live much longer, throwing the future of the White Rhinos into question. 

Sudan lives at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, protected by guards around the clock, with two females, Najin and Fatu.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from Kenya. 

Poaching on the rise

RECOMMENDED

Poachers have killed more than 7,100 rhinos in Africa over the past decade for their horns.

Rhino poaching has increased in recent years in Namibia, which has one of Africa's biggest populations of the critically endangered black rhino. 

Neighbouring South Africa is home to most of the continent's rhinos, including the more numerous white rhino species.

Rhinos have been heavily poached to meet demand for their horns in parts of Asia. 

Some consumers believe rhino horn can cure illnesses if ingested in powder form, although there is no evidence that the horn, made of the same substance as human fingernails, has any medicinal value. 

Rhino horn is also seen by some buyers as a symbol of status and wealth.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Car with Hanukkah sign firebombed in Melbourne as Australia marks a somber Christmas
Gaza teen artist paints a childhood lost to Israeli war
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
Diallo gives Ivory Coast first AFCON 2025 win as Cameroon end matchday 1 with victory over Gabon
Israel's defence minister vows to maintain aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen
Trump-backed candidate Asfura wins Honduras presidential election
DOJ uncovers more than 1 million additional documents in Epstein review
Hamas rejects blame for Rafah blast, calls on Israel to honour ceasefire
Mosque blast in Nigeria's Maiduguri kills multiple people: security source
Several countries slam Israel's approval of new Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Palestinian cinema icon Mohammed Bakri dies at 72
Brazil's jailed ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalised before surgery
Israel to invest $110B in arms industry to cut reliance on US, allies
Türkiye-Syria trade: Turkish exports hit $3B after 54% rise this year
Algeria criminalises French colonialism, demands reparation