Pakistan will host West Indies in a three-match Twenty20 series in March and the Caribbean side will be playing in the South Asian country every year for the next five years, the Pakistan Cricket Board has said.

West Indies will also host a reciprocal series against Pakistan, probably in the United States, as part of the agreement.

A third team will also play the US series.

“We have an agreement with West Indies for the next five years,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi said in comments published by Dawn newspaper.

“This is an independent bilateral arrangement, independent of the FTPs (Future Tour Programmes) that would be arranged with the International Cricket Council in December/January.”