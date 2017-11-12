Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged Catalans to turn out in force in a December election to "restore normality" to a region buffeted by attempts to split from Spain.

In his first visit to Barcelona since Madrid imposed direct rule on Catalonia and sacked its separatist leaders, Rajoy said the December 21 election would safeguard the economy and stop companies moving out of the economically important region.

"We want a massive turnout to begin a new political era of tranquillity, normality, coexistence and respect," Rajoy told the Catalan wing of his conservative People’s Party (PP).

“We must urgently bring back normality to Catalonia ... to reduce social tension and stop damage to the economy.”

Despite opposition to the early election imposed by Madrid as a way to resolve the impasse, the two leading pro-independence parties, PDeCAT of deposed leader Carles Puigdemont, and the ERC, have said they will participate.