CULTURE
4 MIN READ
MTV Europe Music Awards: all the winners from the big night
Singer Shawn Mendes is the big winner at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, taking home three awards.
MTV Europe Music Awards: all the winners from the big night
British group Clean Bandit perform at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2017

Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes led the pack at the MTV Europe Music awards on Sunday night, taking home "Best Song," "Best Artist," and "Biggest Fans" awards, in a show that featured performances from French Montana, The Killers and Kesha.

British R&B singer Rita Ora performed the hosting duties, as well as a mashup of her 2017 hit "Your Song," alongside her new single "Anywhere."

US rap star Eminem opened the show with a performance of his new song "Walk on Water," with Skylar Grey standing in for Beyonce to sing the other part in the duet.

The Detroit rapper also took the award for "Best Hip Hop," an honour which he appeared to find slightly baffling.

"I'm not really sure how I got this, 'cause I haven't had an album out in a few years” he quipped in his acceptance speech, adding "I got one coming though."

"Look What You Made Me Do," singer Taylor Swift had been the most-nominated star of the evening, with six nominations, but failed to win any awards.

Mendes performed "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the winner of "Best Song."

RECOMMENDED

Some big names from film and television were on hand to lend Hollywood sparkle to proceedings, including "Game of Thrones" star Natalie Dormer and Oscar winner Jared Leto, also the front man of the band Thirty Seconds to Mars that took home the award for "Best Alternative" act.

Irish rockers U2 were presented with a "Global Icon" award, in recognition of their decades at the top of the music industry.

The band played a concert at an MTV event in London's Trafalgar Square the previous evening, footage of which was shown in lieu of a performance.

Other winners included Camila Cabello, who took the "Best Pop," and rapper Kendrick Lamar won "Best Video" for "Humble."

Notable performances included local London grime star Stormzy, who took to the stage poking out of the sunroof of a police car, and Travis Scott, who entered standing atop what looked like a floating hawk.

Security was tight at the event, with airport-style scanners at entrances, following a series of attacks that have hit the UK this year, including a suicide bomb attack at an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in May, which left 22 people dead. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll reaches 96 on day 18 of Thai-Cambodian border clashes
Saudi Arabia urges Yemen's Southern Transitional Council to withdraw forces 'urgently'
Car with Hanukkah sign firebombed in Melbourne as Australia marks a somber Christmas
Gaza teen artist paints a childhood lost to Israeli war
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
Diallo gives Ivory Coast first AFCON 2025 win as Cameroon end matchday 1 with victory over Gabon
Israel's defence minister vows to maintain aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen
Trump-backed candidate Asfura wins Honduras presidential election
DOJ uncovers more than 1 million additional documents in Epstein review
Hamas rejects blame for Rafah blast, calls on Israel to honour ceasefire
Mosque blast in Nigeria's Maiduguri kills multiple people: security source
Several countries slam Israel's approval of new Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Palestinian cinema icon Mohammed Bakri dies at 72
Brazil's jailed ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalised before surgery
Israel to invest $110B in arms industry to cut reliance on US, allies