The Middle East has long suffered from ethnic and religious conflicts resulting in civil wars, terror attacks, assassinations and refugee crises, that have left hundreds of thousands of people dead or displaced.

Regional and international players have wielded their political and military powers, creating proxy wars in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Libya. The region became more volatile after the Arab uprisings erupted in 2010.

Since its independence in 1943, Lebanon has served as a sort of microcosm for the region, being home to most of the region's ethnic and sectarian groups.

The Taif Agreement, signed in 1989 to end Lebanon’s civil war, was designed to divide the government's power structure among the nation's different religious and ethnic groups. But this also opened the door to influence and meddling by external players.

Hariri’s resignation: Free will or Saudi-imposed?

Lebanon has long been in conflict with neighbouring Israel and Syria; both countries having invaded parts of Lebanon before. It has also been caught in the middle of disputes between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The recent resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Sunni Muslim and a political and business ally of Saudi Arabia, has sparked a new power struggle between Riyadh and Tehran.

Last week, Hariri traveled to Saudi Arabia and unexpectedly announced his resignation from the Saudi capital, pointing to growing influence by Hezbollah and its main supporter, Iran. He also cited fears of an assassination attempt against him. His father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri, was assassinated in 2005 when his motorcade was targeted.

Christian Maronite President Michel Aoun, who is backed by Hezbollah, says that Hariri’s freedom is being restricted in Riyadh. Hezbollah, the main Shia group based in the southern part of Lebanon, says his resignation was Saudi-imposed and is therefore illegal.

France’s diplomatic efforts

On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Saad Hariri has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to Paris with his family, while Lebanese officials’ accuse Riyadh of “detaining Hariri”.

“He will come to France, and the prince has been informed,” Le Drian said, referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with whom he held talks late Wednesday.

Macron flew to Riyadh from the nearby United Arab Emirates on November 9.

The Hariri family has longstanding ties to the French political class. The assassinated former prime minister Rafik Hariri was a close friend of former French president Jacques Chirac.

Riyadh’s anti-Hezbollah approach

Days before Hariri's trip to Riyadh, Lebanon hosted Ali Akbar Velayeti, the senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, in a move that angered the Saudis. Velayeti met with various officials during his visit, including the Lebanese parliament speaker, foreign minister, Hezbollah secretary general and PM Hariri.

Hours after Hariri's resignation, Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile fired from Yemen targeting Riyadh’s international airport. Saudi officials said it was “an Iranian missile, launched by Hezbollah, from territory occupied by the Houthis in Yemen.”

Following the incident, Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan, who met with Hariri before his resignation, also issued a warning to Hezbollah. Sabhan, in an interview with Al Arabiya TV, said Hezbollah's "acts of aggression" on the Kingdom "were considered acts of a declaration of war against Saudi Arabia by Lebanon and by the Lebanese Party of the Devil."

Days after the resignation, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE ordered their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately. And with Hariri still in Riyadh, there's been growing pressure on the Saudi government, but Hariri says that he is free to move around in Saudi Arabia and that he will return to Beirut in a matter of days.

Sources close to the prime minister told Reuters that Saudi Arabia pushed Hariri to leave office because he was unwilling to confront Hezbollah. But Hariri had argued that such a move would destabilise his country. The same sources said that “officials in Riyadh did not like what they heard.”

Saudi impact on the Hariri family

Saudi Arabia has had major influence on the Hariri family since Rafik Hariri was in office. Most of the family's businesses are connected to Saudi economic circles.

Saad Hariri holds dual Lebanese and Saudi citizenship, and has extensive business ties with Riyadh. One of his deals is with the Saudi Oger construction company that closed down on July 31, after 39 years in operation.

The owners of the company were accused of corruption in 2015, plus with a downturn in the Saudi economy, Riyadh cancelled numerous construction contracts with Saudi Oger, leading to its eventual closure.

Israeli influence

With the recent events unfolding in the Middle East, Israel has not lost its opportunity to capitalise on the situation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement warning the international community of “Iranian aggression that is trying to turn Syria into a second Lebanon.” Hezbollah’s strong involvement in the Syrian war and support for the Syrian regime has stoked Israeli concerns about the Shia militia along its borders, especially since it is backed by Iran, Israel's biggest rival in the region.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have increased co-operation in an attempt to counter Iranian influence in Lebanon. Reports emerged of a Saudi prince visiting Israel in early September, amid speculations of growing collaboration between the two countries over their common interest in weakening Iranian influence.