Four-time champions Italy face missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958, a potential national humiliation likened to the "apocalypse" by the team's fanatical supporters.

Italy needs to overturn a 1-0 play-off first-leg defeat against Sweden at the San Siro on Monday.

National coach Gian Piero Ventura insists his team will not falter but the 69-year-old gave his critics more ammunition in the build-up to the game by claiming he was "amazed people are surprised we're in the playoffs."

"We knew from the moment we picked Spain in the group phase that we'd be heading for the playoffs. Nobody can be surprised we reached this point."

"I realise this is the way it works in Italy, but I didn't expect all this," he added of the reaction generated by the humiliation of an impending exit.

"We started out with people talking about the apocalypse."

Italy were second to Spain in the group phase and never recovered from their confidence-denting 3-0 defeat early September in Madrid.

Ventura has come under fire for stubbornly sticking to a failing tactical system and overlooking talented Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, 26.

The Italy coach blamed bad luck and the referee for Friday's defeat in Stockholm.

"We are Italy and, if we qualify, I would like to be able to say that we did it by playing football," Ventura told reporters.

"I don't know what sort of game it will be but I hope it will be played in the correct spirit."

"The first-leg performance shows that we are perfectly capable of overturning the 1-0 result."

"We analysed the things that went well and others that did not go so well. I'm fully aware that this game is fundamental for us, but it's the same scenario as when I first signed to lead the national side," he continued.

"We will change something because only 48 hours have passed. We hope that it'll be change for the better."

Marco Verratti is suspended for Monday's game with defender Leonardo Bonucci wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose in a bruising first leg against Sweden in Stockholm.