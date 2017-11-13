Borut Pahor won about 53 percent of the vote, with 99.9 percent of the votes counted, according to the Election Commission, while his opponent, ex-comedian Marjan Sarec, had 47 percent.

Turnout was about 42 percent and Pahor is the second Slovenian president to win a second term in office since the country gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

'I will be the president of all (Slovenians), I will connect people, build upon the things we have in common,' Pahor told reporters He further said that he would focus on cooperation, political stability and security.

The president, in Slovenia, leads the army and also nominates several top officials, including the central bank governor. Most of his nominations have to be confirmed by parliament.

Marjan Sarec, who is mayor of the northern town of Kamnik and represents a party that does not have seats in parliament, said he was encouraged by the close result even though he lost with 47 percent of the votes. However, he refused to say whether his party would run in a general election expected in June next year.