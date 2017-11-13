Catalonia's deposed president Carles Puigdemont said he might consider a solution to Spain's political crisis that did not involve the region's secession.

He appeared to soften his staunchly pro-independence stance that cost him his leadership last month.

In an interview with Belgian daily Le Soir, Puigdemont was asked if a non-secessionist option was on the table to resolve a crisis triggered when Spain took over control of the region after its parliament declared independence on October 27.

"I'm ready, and have always been ready, to accept the reality of another relationship with Spain ... It (another solution) is still possible," Puigdemont said.

"I have, being pro-independence all my life, worked for 30 years to have another way of Catalonia being anchored to Spain," he added, giving no details of what form such a relationship could take.

He posted a link to the interview, which was published on Monday, on his Twitter feed.

Self-imposed exile

The former president is in self-imposed exile in Belgium after running an independence campaign that prompted authorities in Madrid to fire his cabinet, dissolve the regional parliament and call new elections for December.