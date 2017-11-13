The EU on Monday hit Venezuela with sanctions including an embargo on arms and equipment that could be used for political repression, stepping up the pressure on President Nicolas Maduro as the crisis engulfing the Latin American state deepens.

The move follows Washington slapping punitive sanctions on Caracas after labelling Maduro a "dictator" and as Venezuela scrambles desperately to restructure its debt estimated at up to $150 billion to stave off default.

The EU said "constructive dialogue and negotiation" were the only way to solve the crisis in Venezuela, where protests against Maduro have turned violent and economic collapse has led to dire shortages of food and medicine.

International powers accuse Maduro of stifling democracy by marginalising the opposition and gagging independent media.

Unanimity