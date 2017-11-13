TÜRKİYE
Danish police investigate threat to Turkish plane
Authorities briefly closed ten gates at the airport due to the investigation, but these were later reopened.
File photo shows Copenhagen Airport. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2017

Danish police were investigating a plane at Copenhagen airport due to depart for Istanbul, in response to a threat against aircraft of Turkish airline Atlasglobal in Europe, the airport said on Monday.

"Copenhagen police have said there is a threat against all Atlasglobal's planes in Europe," a Copenhagen Airports spokesman said. The Atlasglobal plane had been moved to a remote part of the airport while police carried out further investigations.

Copenhagen police confirmed to Reuters that officers were investigating a suspicious incident at the airport but did not give further details.

A spokesman for Atlasglobal said the airline was not immediately able to comment and would likely release a statement later.

SOURCE:Reuters
