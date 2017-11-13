The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the second largest oil field in Syria on Monday as they continued to oust the last remaining pockets of Daesh militants from the eastern Deir Ezzor province.

The SDF has been making progress against Daesh in Syria as the militant group continues to lose ground in the east of the country.

Having captured the towns of Abriha and Al Busayrah on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river on Sunday, the SDF later advanced southwards on Shahil village some 35 kilometres southeast of Deir Ezzor city.

The advance brought the Al Tenek oil field under SDF control. The area includes the Al Omar and Jafra wells, together comprising Syria’s second largest oil resource.

Koniko, the largest oil field in Syria, was captured by the SDF in September when they started their US-backed offensive on Deir Ezzor.

The SDF now controls the entire eastern flank of the Euphrates in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.