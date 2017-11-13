Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc on Monday rejected rival Broadcom Ltd's $103-billion takeover bid, saying the offer undervalued the company and would face regulatory hurdles.

Shares of Qualcomm rose as much as 2.5 percent to $66.17, while those of Broadcom fell as much as 1.3 percent to $261.55.

"The Board has concluded that Broadcom's proposal dramatically undervalues Qualcomm and comes with significant regulatory uncertainty," Qualcomm's Presiding Director Tom Horton said in a statement.

Broadcom said it would seek to engage with Qualcomm's board and management, adding that it had received positive feedback from key customers and stockholders.

"We continue to believe our proposal represents the most attractive, value-enhancing alternative available to Qualcomm stockholders and we are encouraged by their reaction," the company said.

Unsolicited

Both companies count Apple among their top customers. Analysts have said a deal between the two would help Qualcomm settle its legal battle with the iPhone maker as Broadcom has a closer relationship with Apple.

Broadcom made an unsolicited bid last week to buy Qualcomm in an effort to become the dominant supplier of chips used in the 1.5 billion or so smartphones expected to be sold around the world this year.

Analysts said Broadcom can now raise its bid, go for a proxy fight or launch a hostile exchange offer.

"Qualcomm's 'thanks, but no thanks' response to the unsolicited bid by Broadcom isn't surprising and we would be surprised if at this point, Broadcom didn't move forward with a proxy fight," Loop Capital analyst Betsy Van Hees told Reuters.