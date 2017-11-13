The Pentagon said on Monday that US forces had killed 40 Al Shabab and Daesh fighters in a series of strikes on Somalia that began late last week.

The US military has launched five strikes since Thursday on militant positions in the Horn of Africa country, killing 36 members of the Al Qaeda affiliated AL Shabab group and four from Daesh group, said Colonel Rob Manning, a spokesman.

“In coordination with the federal government of Somalia, US forces conducted five airstrikes in Somalia against Al Shabab and ISIS (Daesh) , from November 9 to the 12th, removing more than 40 terrorists from the battlefield,” Manning said.