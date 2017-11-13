POLITICS
Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden go through
Italian team has failed to qualify for the soccer world cup for the first time since 1958.
Italy’s Stephan El Shaarawy looks dejected as Sweden’s Emil Forsberg looks on after the match in San Milano, Italy, November 13, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2017

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sweden, who booked a place at next year’s tournament in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win on Monday.

The Swedes survived wave after wave of Italian attacks in the second leg of their European playoff tie on a night of unremitting tension and drama at a disbelieving San Siro.

Four-times champions Italy, who had not missed the World Cup since the 1958 finals in Sweden, penned the visitors into their own half for most of the game and created a hatful of chances but could not find a way past Robin Olsen in the Sweden goal.

The hosts, who enjoyed 75 percent of possession, had shots cleared off the line, others stopped by Olsen and penalty appeals turned down as they pressed desperately for a goal.

“We had no weapons left. We just had to sit there and hope that we could hang on,” said Sweden coach Jan Andersson. “We couldn’t do it in any other way, they are so skilful.”

The closest Italy came to scoring was a Ciro Immobile effort which was partially stopped by Olsen and cleared away by Victor Lindelof as it was about to trickle over the line.

Italy’s players collapsed onto the pitch in despair as the final whistle went and even veterans such as Giorgio Chiellini were inconsolable. 

The crowd’s support during the game quickly turned to hostility as boos rang around the stadium. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
