Amazon said on Monday it had acquired the global television rights to 'The Lord of the Rings,' based on the celebrated fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment.

Set in Middle Earth, the adaptation will explore new storylines preceding Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring," the internet streamer said, adding that the deal included a potential additional spin-off series.

"'The Lord of the Rings' is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen," said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series at Amazon Studios.

The Tolkien Estate had also approached Netflix and HBO, according to Hollywood entertainment website Deadline, which reported the deal came with an eye-watering upfront rights payment of around $200 million.

The production budget will likely add another $100-$150 million a season - but Amazon is seen as having deep pockets, as chairman Jeff Bezos has challenged his creative teams to come up with a prestigious fantasy series to rival "Game Of Thrones."

"The Lord of the Rings" was named Amazon customers' favourite book of the millennium in 1999 and Britain's best-loved novel of all time in the BBC's The Big Read survey in 2003.