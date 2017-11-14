At least 348 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the region on Sunday, state television said, and rescuers were searching for dozens trapped under rubble in the mountainous area.

At least seven have died in Iraq as well.

Iran's state television said at least 6,603 more were injured while local officials said the death toll would rise as search and rescue teams reached remote areas ofIran.

The earthquake was felt in several western provinces of Iran but the hardest hit province was Kermanshah, which announced three days of mourning.

More than 230 of the victims were in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah province, about 15 km from the Iraq border.

Iranian state television said the quake had caused heavy damage in some villages where houses were made of earthen bricks. Rescuers were labouring to find survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.

The quake also triggered landslides that hindered rescue efforts, officials told state television.

At least 14 provinces in Iran had been affected, Iranian media reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered his condolences on Monday, urging all government agencies to do all they could to help those affected.

TRT World 's Kerry Alexandra reports.

At least six killed in Iraq

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 7.3. An Iraqi meteorology official put its magnitude at 6.5 with the epicentre in Penjwin in Sulaimaniyah province close to the main border crossing with Iran.

Iraq's Interior Ministry said at least seven people were killed in Iraq and at least 535 injured.

Iraq's health and local officials said the worst-hit area was Darbandikham district, near the border withIran, where at least 10 houses had collapsed and the district's only hospital was severely damaged.

The quake was felt as far south as Baghdad, where many residents rushed from their houses and tall buildings when tremors shook the Iraqi capital.

"I was sitting with my kids having dinner and suddenly the building was just dancing in the air," said Majida Ameer, who ran out of her building in the capital's Salihiya district with her three children. "I thought at first that it was a huge bomb. But then I heard everyone around me screaming: 'Earthquake!'"

Similar scenes unfolded in Erbil and across other cities in northern Iraq, close to the quake's epicentre.

Cold weather and aftershocks

Electricity was cut off in several Iranian and Iraqi cities, and fears of aftershocks sent thousands of people in both countries out onto the streets and parks in cold weather.