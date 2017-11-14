POLITICS
Can less flatulent cows help combat environmental pollution?
Though it may sound funny, staff at a dairy farm in India firmly believe that their cows, which are less flatulent, can contribute towards protecting the environment.
Staff at Gau Dairy Farm say their cows produce up to 70 percent less methane than other cattle. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2017

Staff at a dairy farm in India believe their cows, which are less flatulent, can help combat environmental pollution.

As unusual as the idea seems, reducing the gas produced by cows could have a positive environmental impact on a global scale given the fact that there are a billion cows on the planet.

According to UN estimates, cows produce more greenhouse gases than cars, planes and all other forms of transport combined.

The staff at Gau Dairy Farm in Kota, India say their cows produce up to 70 percent less methane than other cattle.

TRT World ’s Ishan Russell from Kota.

By Sadiq S Bhat