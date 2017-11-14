TAIZ, Yemen— As the Saudi-led coalition closed down all ports to Yemen in recent days, it has brought home the impact of the war to even those Yemenis who had previously been untouched.

The price of food and fuel has leapt by more than 40 percent, virtually overnight.

A 50-kilogramme bag of wheat, less than two weeks ago, cost $24. By the end of last week, in some provinces, it had reached around $32. Similarly, petrol has experienced significant increases from around $16 reaching a high of $32 in the northern provinces. Diesel, necessary for running power plants, has reached similar heights.

The Saudi-led coalition closed all air, land and sea ports to Yemen to stem the flow of arms to Houthi rebels from Iran on Monday morning last week. The move followed the interception of a missile fired towards Riyadh on Saturday, November 4. The coalition described the missile as a "dangerous escalation" by the Iran-allied Houthi militia, which controls large parts of Yemen.

On Wednesday of last week, the coalition removed the blockade, but only for the port of Aden, currently under the control of Saudi-led forces and the government. All other air, land and sea ports are still under blockade, so the prices are set to rise even further.

Since then the Saudi-led coalition reopened ports in the government areas but not to reopen the seaport of Al Hodeida, which is the main seaport in the Houthi areas.

People are frightened about what that might lead to.

Ahmed Saeed Shamsan, a 35-year-old father of three children, worked for years as a bus driver in Taiz city, earning $8 a day. This has always been enough to feed his family. After the most recent renewed blockade he was forced to stop working, no longer able afford the diesel for his bus.

"I used to buy 20 litres of diesel for $17. After Monday it was doubled, increasing to $32. We doubled the price of tickets but people refuse to pay more than usual" Shamsan told TRT World.

"So instead I had to stop driving my bus until the price of diesel returns to normal."

Shamsan was an engineer in the Electricity Corporation in Taiz but as the conflict in Yemen has worsened he hasn’t received any money for the last year. Having bought the bus only six months ago he’s now looking for more reliable employment.

Many Yemenis are trying to stock up on basic commodities fearing further deterioration in the coming weeks. Shamsan is one of those people.

"I went to buy some basic commodities to save food for my children, but I found that prices were increasing by half and people were rushing to buy everything,” he said. “I bought as much as I could too because it seems like it 's going to get even harder in the future."

Starving to death

Shamsan still has a bus that he can sell if things get really desperate for his family, but many Yemenis are not that privileged. If humanitarian organisations do not urgently step in many Yemenis will starve to death with no access to food.

Annan al Tubail, 39, works as a shoe polisher. Even before the jump in food prices he struggled to put food on the table for his family, depending on organisations and philanthropists for support.

"Many people are buying food nowadays to store for difficult days but needy people like me don’t have enough money to buy expensive food. We can only wait for organisations and philanthropists to help, otherwise we may starve to death," Tubail told TRT World.

Some 20.7 million people in Yemen need some kind of humanitarian assistance or protection, with some 9.8 million in acute need of assistance. An estimated 17 million people – 60 percent of the total population – suffers from a lack of food, while a staggering 7 million people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and are at risk of famine, according to UNOCHA.

Mark Lowcock, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said on Wednesday that unless the borders are reopened to aid shipments, "it will be the largest famine the world has seen for many decades, with millions of victims."

Lowcock told the council that UN humanitarian flights must be allowed to resume to the rebel-held capital of Sanaa and to the government-controlled city of Aden.

He added that there must be "immediate access to all sea ports" for deliveries of fuel, food and other vital supplies — as well as assurances from the coalition that there won’t be any further disruptions.

Tubail, an illiterate man, doesn’t know much about the blockade, but he knows very well that prices have increased.

"I don’t know why prices were increased in the last few days, but I pray to Allah to solve our problem and kill the killers of Yemenis," he said.