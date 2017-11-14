Lebanon's Christian Maronite Patriarch began a historic visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday under heightened scrutiny amid political tensions that have thrust his country back to the forefront of the conflict between the Sunni kingdom and Shia rival Iran.

It is the first trip to Riyadh by a senior Lebanese official since the start of a crisis sparked by Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri's resignation on November 4 from the Saudi capital.

"Certainly his resignation surprised the Lebanese and saddened them and created a type of deadlock," Patriarch Beshara al Rai later told reporters.

"We hope that with this visit we can speak about this topic," he said.

Top Lebanese government officials and senior sources close to Hariri say Saudi Arabia coerced him into resigning and has put him under effective house arrest since he flew there more than a week ago.

But Rai said his visit, which was planned before the latest crisis, was not political but aimed at boosting religious tolerance and co-existence in a region torn by sectarian conflict.

Rai heads the Maronite church, which has a presence in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus and follows an Eastern rite of the Roman Catholic church. Maronites number about 900,000 in Lebanon, around a quarter of the population.

Hariri's possible return to Lebanon

Hariri said in a television interview on Sunday that he was a free man and would return to Lebanon within days to affirm that he had resigned.