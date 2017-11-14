Myanmar's army has replaced the general in charge of Rakhine state following a military crackdown that has driven more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims into neighbouring Bangladesh amid reports of mass rape, torture and other crimes against humanity.

No reason was given as to why Major General Maung Maung Soe was transferred from his post as the head of Western Command in Rakhine.

His transfer was ordered on Friday and Brigadier General Soe Tint Naing, whose previous role was as a director for logistics, had been appointed as the new head of Western Command.

"I don't know the reason why he was transferred," Major General Aye Lwin, deputy director of the psychological warfare and public relation department at the Ministry of Defence, told Reuters.

"He wasn't moved into any position at present, he has been put in reserve."

The move comes ahead of a visit on Wednesday by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is expected to deliver a stern message to Myanmar's generals.

Myanmar's national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, criticised in the West for failing to halt the atrocities, has had little control over the generals.

Senators in Washington are pressing to pass legislation imposing economic and travel sanctions targeting the military and its business interests.

Leaders of Asian nations meeting in Manila on Monday skirted around the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims, disappointing human rights groups who were hoping for a tough stand on the crisis.

Sexual violence

Myanmar soldiers "systematically targeted" Rohingya women for gang rape during violence against the minority Muslim community which triggered an exodus to Bangladesh, a United Nations special envoy said on Sunday.

Pramila Patten, a special representative of the UN Secretary-General on sexual violence in conflict, made the comments after visiting Bangladesh's southeastern district of Cox's Bazar where some 610,000 Rohingya have taken refuge in the last ten weeks.