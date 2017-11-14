At least six people were killed on Tuesday when a suicide car bomb ripped through a base used by a local security force in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, residents said, in an attack claimed by Daesh.

Dozens of other people, including civilians, were wounded in the attack, which occurred outside a camp used by a local security force organised by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Witnesses described a huge explosion that shook the Mansoura district in northern Aden, destroying at least one building and shattering windows in others. A plume of smoke rose over the area.

Residents said two suicide bombers carried out the attack. But Daesh, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said only one bomber was involved and identified him as Abu Hajar Adani.

Daesh said Adani targeted the operations room of the ‘apostate Security Belt’, destroying it and killing and wounding all those inside it.

The camp attacked on Tuesday was occupied by a local force called the Security Belt.