US President Donald Trump skipped the plenary session of a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila on Tuesday because of scheduling delays, but he said his marathon trip to the region had been a success.

Trump left for home from the Philippines after a lunch with the other leaders, as meetings were running about two hours behind schedule.

He told reporters on Air Force One that he had delivered his prepared remarks during the lunch instead of the summit meeting.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would attend the plenary session in his place, a senior White House official said.

Trump said his trip had resulted in at least $300 billion, possibly triple that figure, of deals being agreed. He did not elaborate.

"We've explained that the United States is open for trade but we want reciprocal, we want fair trade for the United States," he said.

Trade and concern about possible protectionism under Trump's America First agenda have come up during his visit to the region, which included stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam before concluding in the Philippines.

Trudeau highlights Rohingya plight

Earlier in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a press conference that he also met Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and raised the plight of Rohingya refugees.

"This is a tremendous concern to Canada and to many, many countries around the world," he said, without mentioning the Muslim minority by name.

The plight of the Rohingya has brought outrage from around the world and there have been calls for democracy champion Suu Kyi to be stripped of the Nobel peace prize she won in 1991 because she has not condemned the military's actions.

'Extra-judicial killings' in Philippines

There was no pressure from Trump over the Philippines' bloody war on drugs during a meeting on Monday with President Rodrigo Duterte on the sidelines of the summit.