Twenty-two police officers and nine Afghan soldiers have lost their lives in a wave of Taliban attacks on checkpoints in Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday, as insurgents step up assaults on the country's beleaguered security forces.

The raids in the southern province of Kandahar and the western province of Farah on Monday night came hours after a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a US military convoy, wounding four soldiers.

The Taliban issued statements on their social media accounts claiming responsibility for the attacks.

"I can confirm that last night the Taliban launched a wave of attacks on police checkpoints in Maiwand and Zhari districts and we lost 22 brave policemen," Kandahar governor spokesman Qudrat Khushbakht said.

He added that 45 militants were killed during the fighting that lasted around six hours.

In one of the attacks militants used an explosives-packed police pickup truck to ambush a checkpoint, Kandahar police spokesman Matiullah Helal said.

Coordinated assaults

At least 15 policemen were wounded in the coordinated assaults.

The attack on the US military convoy in Kandahar added to the casualty toll.

"There were a total of four US service members injured and all are in stable condition in US medical treatment facilities," a spokesman for NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan said, adding there were no fatalities.

Farah governor spokesman Naser Mehri said nine Afghan National Army soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in the province bordering Iran that also claimed the lives of at least three civilians.