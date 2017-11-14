WORLD
2 MIN READ
KRG says it will respect Iraqi court ruling against secession
Kurds in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly for administrative independence in a referendum in September, defying the central government in Baghdad. Iraq's supreme court ruled that no Iraqi province could secede.
KRG says it will respect Iraqi court ruling against secession
A September 25 referendum in Iraq's semi-autonomous region saw overwhelming support for administrative independence. However the KRG says it accepts a court ruling that says no province may secede from Iraq. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2017

Iraqi Kurdish authorities said on Tuesday they would accept a court decision prohibiting the region from seceding, signalling a new phase in efforts to restart stalled negotiations over its future.

Kurds in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly for administrative independence in a referendum in September, defying the central government in Baghdad – which had ruled the ballot illegal.

Neighbouring Turkey and Iran, which have their own Kurdish communities, also condemned the ballot.

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday it would respect the November 6 ruling by the Supreme Federal Court, which declared that no Iraqi province could secede.

"We believe that this decision must become a basis for starting an inclusive national dialogue between (Kurdish authorities in) Erbil and Baghdad to resolve all disputes," the KRG said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Concession to central government

The concession marks the KRG's latest attempt to revive negotiations with central government, which imposed retaliatory measures, following the referendum.

They included an offensive by Iraqi government forces and the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (Hashd al Shaabi) last month to wrest back control from the KRG of the oil city of Kirkuk and other disputed territories.

Iraqi PM Haider al Abadi had previously urged the northern semi-autonomous administration to abide by the court's decision.

The court is responsible for settling disputes between Iraq’s central government and the country's regions and provinces. Its decisions cannot be appealed, though it has no mechanism to enforce its ruling in the KRG-administered region. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem