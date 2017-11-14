Iraqi Kurdish authorities said on Tuesday they would accept a court decision prohibiting the region from seceding, signalling a new phase in efforts to restart stalled negotiations over its future.

Kurds in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly for administrative independence in a referendum in September, defying the central government in Baghdad – which had ruled the ballot illegal.

Neighbouring Turkey and Iran, which have their own Kurdish communities, also condemned the ballot.

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday it would respect the November 6 ruling by the Supreme Federal Court, which declared that no Iraqi province could secede.

"We believe that this decision must become a basis for starting an inclusive national dialogue between (Kurdish authorities in) Erbil and Baghdad to resolve all disputes," the KRG said in a statement.