Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah met in the Kuwaiti capital on Tuesday to discuss regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations between Turkey and the Gulf-Arab countries.

His trip comes at a time when the Middle East is undergoing a tumultuous period ranging from a purge among Saudi Arabia's political and business elite to a blockade of Qatar and rising tensions between Iran and the Saudis.

Erdogan on Monday said he will discuss a solution to the five-month dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours during a visit to Kuwait.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

The meeting between the two leaders was held at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City where Turkey’s relations with Gulf countries also came under discussion.

The two leaders also witnessed a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for incentives on direct investment and cooperation protocol on science and technology, following the meeting.

Earlier, Erdogan met Kuwaiti Prime Minister Jaber al Mubarak al Hamad al Sabah and parliament speaker Marzouq al Ghanim.

He was accompanied by a large delegation including his wife, Emine Erdogan, Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak.

On Monday, Kuwaiti Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah al Mubarak al Sabah said Erdogan's visit would provide an opportunity to exchange views on common issues.

Diplomatic ties between Turkey and Qatar

Erdogan is scheduled to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday as part of his regional tour.

“We believe that high-level diplomatic visits between Qatar and Turkey are very important and necessary,” ambassador of Qatar to Turkey, Salem bin Mubarak al Shafi, told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

“Such visits maintain the momentum in bilateral relations and help better consult and coordinate on swift changes and regional and international issues,” he added.

“We are satisfied with the level of our relations, especially that relations have overcome very difficult tests during the past two days,” the Qatari envoy said.

He said talks between Erdogan and Qatari leaders are expected to tackle all important issues.

“The visit will undoubtedly dwell on the Gulf crisis and ongoing mediation efforts,” Shafi said.