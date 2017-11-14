A senior member of the PKK terrorist organisation was killed on Tuesday during an operation in southeastern Turkey, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said Hulya Eroglu, known by her codename Gulbahar, was among the 31 terrorists killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province.

The operation had been ongoing since November 2, the statement added.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of wanted persons, Eroglu was the sole terrorist in the "red category."

The list is divided into five color-coded categories with red designated as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.