TÜRKİYE
'Most-wanted' PKK militant killed in southeastern Turkey
Turkey's Interior Ministry says Hulya Eroglu, known by her codename Gulbahar, is among the 31 terrorists killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Sirnak province.
A senior member of the PKK terrorist organisation was killed during an operation in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2017

A senior member of the PKK terrorist organisation was killed on Tuesday during an operation in southeastern Turkey, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said Hulya Eroglu, known by her codename Gulbahar, was among the 31 terrorists killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province. 

The operation had been ongoing since November 2, the statement added.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of wanted persons, Eroglu was the sole terrorist in the "red category." 

The list is divided into five color-coded categories with red designated as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

RECOMMENDED

Air strikes against PKK in northern Iraq

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said in a statement on Tuesday that five PKK terrorists had been neutralised in an air campaign in northern Iraq.

“With the provision of instant intelligence and reconnaissance/surveillance, the separatist terrorist organisation, which intended and was ready to attack the border and base areas in the Zap region of northern Iraq, has been neutralised in the air operation on November 14, 2017.  Five terrorists, four caves and communication facilities used by the organisation were destroyed.“

The PKK is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU. 

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives. 

SOURCE:AA
