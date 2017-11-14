Rescue operations have ended in areas of Iran hit by a powerful weekend earthquake that killed at least 530 people and injured over 8000 others, state television reported on Tuesday.

Sunday's magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck villages and towns in the mountainous area of Kermanshah province that borders Iraq while many people were at home asleep. Many survivors, in need of food and water, are still battling the cold.

At least 14 provinces in Iran were affected, and the earthquake also killed more than a dozen people and injured hundreds of others in neighbouring Iraq.

Iran's government "will use all its power to resolve the problems in the shortest time," President Hassan Rouhani said on a visit to Kermanshah on Tuesday.

State television said thousands were huddling in makeshift camps while many others spent a second night in the open for fear of more tremors after some 193 aftershocks.

TRT World's Kerry Alexandria reports

Bitter cold

A homeless young woman in Sarpol e Zahab, one of the hardest-hit towns in Iran, told state TV that her family was exposed to the night cold because of a lack of tents.

"We need help. We need everything. The authorities should speed up their help," she said.

Television showed footage of rescue workers frantically combing through the rubble of dozens of villages immediately after the quake. But Iranian officials said the chances of finding any more survivors were extremely low.

"The rescue operations in Kermanshah province have ended," Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services, said on state TV.

Iranian police, the elite Revolutionary Guards and its affiliated Basij militia forces were dispatched to affected areas on Sunday night.