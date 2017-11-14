Hundreds of Daesh militants with trucks full of weapons left the Syrian city of Raqqa during a battle with the YPG. This happened as the incident was being monitored by the US-led coalition, according to reports by the BBC on Monday.

Raqqa was the first big city Daesh captured in early 2014 and declared it as its de-facto capital. The group planned its operations from there for its operations across the Middle East and Europe.

It was also the last stronghold for Daesh, with the fall of the city being a major blow to the group that has already lost much of its territory in Syria and Iraq this year.

Driving Daesh out of the city caused major confrontations as the group showed strong resistance, but heavy bombardment by the US-led coalition forced the group to strike a deal with the YPG so it could leave the city. But what led the YPG to sign the deal? The BBC report doesn't specify the answer to that question, and the SDF has not yet issued any comments.

SDF, which is dominated by YPG militants and is backed by the US in Syria, has been fighting against Daesh since June to take control of Raqqa.

YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. It has been fighting the Turkish state for decades and has left more than 30 thousand people, including civilians, dead.

For this reason, Ankara strongly opposes US support for the group. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim repeated his country's concerns when he visited Washington last week. "Where else have we seen this in the world … using one terrorist organisation to defeat another terrorist organisation?” he said.

There were reports of the secret deal between the YPG and Daesh in the first week of October, days before Daesh was defeated in the city two weeks later.

According to the BBC, who spoke to the sources from Raqqa and has the convoy's videos obtained from the SDF members, Daesh was allowed to leave the city under two conditions as part of the secret deal reached with the SDF: No foreign fighters would leave the city and no weapons, except “personal ones,” would be taken out.

“Despite an agreement to take only personal weapons, IS [Daesh] fighters took everything they could carry. Ten trucks were loaded with weapons and ammunition,” the BBC reported, citing eyewitness accounts of one of the truck drivers who took Daesh out of the city.

The US confirmed reports, said it "respects"

In a more shocking statement, the truck driver said that some of Daesh’s most-wanted terrorists and all foreign fighters also left the city with the convoy which was “monitored by a US fighter jet from the air."

The jet dropped illuminations, flames to light up the road ahead for the convoy, the BBC said, adding that the convoy included almost 50 trucks, 13 buses and more than 100 of the Daesh’s own vehicles.

Despite denying any US involvement in the evacuation, Eric Pahon, US Department of Defense Spokesman on Iraq and Syria, confirmed the secret deal between the US-backed SDF and Daesh to Anadolu Agency. He added that some US officials were present at the discussions, they disagreed to let armed men join the convoy, but the screening and searching of the militants who left Raqqa was done by the SDF.

But he didn't give any details on where the militants were allowed to go.