A North Korean soldier is expected to survive critical wounds he received when his fomer comrades fired a hail of bullets at him as he made a defection dash to South Korea, the South's government and military said on Tuesday.

The soldier had on Monday sped towards the border in a "peace village" in the heavily guarded demilitarised zone, in a four-wheel drive vehicle.

But when a wheel came loose, he fled on foot as four North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds at him, said Suh Wook, chief director of operations at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, briefing lawmakers.

"Until this morning, we heard he had no consciousness and was unable to breathe on his own but his life can be saved," Suh said.

Surgeons had removed five bullets from the soldier's body, leaving two inside, Suh added, to murmurs from lawmakers who said the soldier's escape was "right out of a movie".

The soldier took cover behind a South Korean structure in a Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas.

North Korea has not said anything about the soldier.

On average more than 1,000 North Koreans defect to the South every year, most travel via China.

It is unusual for a North Korean to cross the land border dividing the two Koreas, which have been in a technical state of war since their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

The UN Command, in place since the end of the war, said an investigation into the incident was being conducted.