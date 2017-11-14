WORLD
2 MIN READ
Concerns over Islamophobic incidents rise in UK
Attacks on mosques in the UK have more than doubled in the past year and religious hate crimes rose nearly 30 percent in the country.
Concerns over Islamophobic incidents rise in UK
Britain's Prince Charles The Prince of Wales, centre, speaks to Muslim leader Mohammed Mahmoud, centre left, as he visits the Muslim Welfare House, Finsbury Park, to meet members of the local community and hear about the community response following the attacks in London, June 21, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2017

A series of deadly terror attacks this year led to concerns over retaliation against the United Kingdom's large Muslim population. 

Those fears played out in June when a Cardiff man drove a van into Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park, in northLondon, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others.

A bigger police presence and more security cameras are among the measures taken to make these streets and its places of worship safer. 

But concerns about security remain.

RECOMMENDED

"We've seen after every attack happened elsewhere not just only in the UK, we receive some letters, threatening letters, telephone calls and even sometimes they try to burn down the mosque for example, putting pig heads sending white powder and so on. This is happening unfortunately in Finsbury Park mosque and other mosques," said Mohammed Kozbar. 

TRT World'sYasmin Khatun-Dewan reports.

Attacks on mosques in the UK have more than doubled in the past year and religious hate crimes rose nearly thirty percent.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat