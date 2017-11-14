A week-long closure ordered by the Saudi-led coalition has been relaxed with the reopening of some airports and border crossings in Yemen.

The coalition has reopened entry points but only in areas controlled by forces allied to the government.

The blockade that came after Yemen's Houthi rebel forces fired a missile at Riyadh on November 4, left desperately needed aid stuck outside Yemen, and Yemenis needing treatment stuck inside.

One such victim is Fareed, who was hit by a shrapnel, a year ago.

"He was going to travel, we had prepared the papers and talked about it, but now, after the closing of the borders we don't know where to go. It's not possible for us to leave from any place, in order to arrive in Egypt," said Fareed's sister Samia al Breihi.

World's worst humanitarian crisis