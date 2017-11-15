Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday declared a state of mourning after a freak overnight downpour with the force of a "waterfall" flooded three towns near Athens, killing at least 15 people.

"At this time, declaring a state of national mourning over this great tragedy is the least we can do," Tsipras said in a televised address.

"I pledge that we will stand next to the families of the victims with all the means at our disposal," he added.

The flooding, described as the worst in 20 years, early on Wednesday struck the towns of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, a semi-rural area west of Athens where many factories and warehouses are based.

"The water came down the mountain, millions of tonnes," Nea Peramos Deputy Mayor Stavros Fotiou told state broadcaster ERT as locals braced for another night of heavy rainfall.

"Our roads are completely destroyed ...1,000 homes have been flooded, that's a third of the town," he added.

The greater Athens governor's office said the "force and danger posed by the (weather front) is unprecedented."

"We had another incident in 1999 but it was nothing like this," said Megara Mayor Grigoris Stamoulis.

Television images showed tanker trucks, buses and lorries nearly completely submerged in the reddish mud torrent snaking through entire neighbourhoods.

Over a dozen people were hospitalised, state agency ANA said. One person was missing.

TRT World's Caitlin McGeehas more on the story.

The fire service reported 13 dead and the coastguard two more.

The dead, men and women aged 35 to over 90, included a handful of people who perished inside or near their homes, a truck driver, a hunter, and two men who were carried by the raging water miles out to sea.

More than a dozen people were rescued from an intercity bus, while others fled a Johnson & Johnson factory whose outer wall collapsed.

The prime minister's office said 87 people had been rescued overall.

Tsipras said the army would help house the homeless.

Greece's civil protection authority said three highways had been severed with traffic rerouted.